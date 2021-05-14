Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2021: PBR,MPC,AT,ATP.TO

Energy stocks were posting strong gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 2.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 3.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.34 to $65.16 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.41 to $68.46 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 2.1% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.5%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 3.5% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was 0.6% higher.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) rose 4.4% after the Brazilian energy major reported a 1.17 billion reais ($180 million) Q1 profit, reversing a 48.52 billion reais net loss during the same quarter last year, while revenue increased 14.2% year over year to 86.17 billion reais.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) climbed 4% after Friday saying it has closed the $21 billion sale of its Speedway convenience-store chain to privately held 7-Eleven and increased Marathon Petroleum's stock buyback authorization by another $7.1 billion.

The company also began a tender offer for up to $4 billion of its common shares at between $56 to $63 per share.

Atlantic Power (AT) was fractionally higher after closing of its going-private transaction with affiliates of infrastructure funds managed by I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC.

