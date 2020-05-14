Energy
ETRN

Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2020: ETRN,WES,CRK

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.57 to $26.86 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.62 to $30.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% gain.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) climbed about 6% after the natural gas gathering and pipeline company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.46 per share, almost doubling its $0.24 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue increased to $453.1 million from $389.8 million during the same quarter last year and also topped the $366.6 million analyst mean.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) rose 4.5% after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the pipeline firm by 50 cents to $7 a share and reiterated its neutral rating on the company's stock.

Comstock Resources (CRK) dropped almost 29% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $200 million public offering of 40 million common shares at $5 a share, or about 23.1% under Wednesday's closing price. Comstock is expecting to receive about $190.4 million in net proceeds, which it will use to redeem its outstanding Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETRN WES CRK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular