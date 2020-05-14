Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2020: ETRN,WES,CRK

Energy stocks were broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.57 to $26.86 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $1.62 to $30.81 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents higher at $1.69 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 3.4% while the United States Natural Gas fund was increasing 2.9%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 1% gain.

In company news, Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) climbed about 6% after the natural gas gathering and pipeline company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.46 per share, almost doubling its $0.24 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue increased to $453.1 million from $389.8 million during the same quarter last year and also topped the $366.6 million analyst mean.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) rose 4.5% after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the pipeline firm by 50 cents to $7 a share and reiterated its neutral rating on the company's stock.

Comstock Resources (CRK) dropped almost 29% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $200 million public offering of 40 million common shares at $5 a share, or about 23.1% under Wednesday's closing price. Comstock is expecting to receive about $190.4 million in net proceeds, which it will use to redeem its outstanding Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock.

