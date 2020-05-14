Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2020: EQNR,ETRN,WES,CRK

Energy stocks were ending broadly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slipping 0.1% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $2.27 higher at $27.56 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced $1.88 to $31.07 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 7 cents to $1.68 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Equinor ASA (EQNR) was nearly 1% higher in late Thursday trading after the Norwegian energy major said shareholders at the company's annual meeting approved a 3.8% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.27 per share, payable May 29 to investors of record on Thursday. Shareholders also authorized the Equinor to decide dividend levels in subsequent quarters through the end of June 2021.

Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) climbed about 3% after the natural gas gathering and pipeline company reported non-GAAP net income of $0.46 per share, almost doubling its $0.24 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue increased to $453.1 million from $389.8 million during the same quarter last year and also topped the $366.6 million analyst mean.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) rose 1.3% after Credit Suisse raised its price target for the pipeline firm by 50 cents to $7 a share and reiterated its neutral rating on the company's stock.

Comstock Resources (CRK) dropped over 31% after the oil and natural gas producer priced a $200 million public offering of 40 million common shares at $5 a share, or about 23.1% under Wednesday's closing price. Comstock is expecting to receive about $190.4 million in net proceeds, which it will use to redeem its outstanding Series A convertible redeemable preferred stock.

