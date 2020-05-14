Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2020: CRK, GPRK, CEI, UNG, USO, XLE

Energy stocks were mostly dropping in premarket trading Thursday. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was up fractionally higher, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) retreated more than 1%. The Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was also down by more than 1%.

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil added $0.51 to $25.80 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.62 to $29.81 per barrel and the natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.62 per 1 million BTU.

Energy stocks moving on news include Comstock Resources (CRK), which was down nearly 29%. The company priced its offering of 40 million common shares at $5 a share for net proceeds of about $190.4 million.

Camber Energy (CEI) gained more than 1%. On Wednesday it said the NYSE American stock exchange has accepted its plan to regain compliance with listing requirements. The oil and natural gas company has until August 24 to regain compliance.

Meanwhile, Geopark Ltd (GPRK) was flat after posting Q1 net loss of $89.5 million, compared with net income of $19.7 million a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter was $133.2 million, down from $150.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

