Energy Sector Update for 05/14/2020: ^DJI, ^IXIC, ^SPX, ^FTSE

The crude oil market outlook has improved "somewhat" because of easing of lockdown measures and as steep output cuts in countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) supplement commitments made last month to reduce global supply, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

West Texas Intermediate futures rose by 3% to $26.04, while its international counterpart, Brent, also traded higher by 2.6% to $29.94. Crude oil has extended its rally since the end of last month, which saw WTI futures for May contracts turning negative for the first time in the history of the industry.

The agency estimates the number of people living under some form of social distancing and confinement measures will decline to about 2.8 billion at the end of May from a recent peak of 4 billion. Its forecast last month for a decline in production of 9.3 million barrels per day has now changed to a drop of 8.6 million barrels per day for the full-year 2020.

A group of oil-producing countries led by the US and Canada has seen a decline of 3 million barrels per day in April, compared with the level at the beginning of 2020. Next month, the reduction could widen to 4 million barrels per day, the IEA said in a report on Thursday. By year-end, the US production could retreat by 2.8 million barrels per day.

Including an agreement signed by the OPEC-plus alliance -- which comprises OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia -- in April to lower output by 9.7 million barrels per day and assuming full compliance, the global supply is expected to slump by 12 million barrels per day in May.

Additionally, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have said that they would follow Saudi Arabia into making additional cuts in June. Saudi Arabia said recently that it would cut more output -- 1 million barrels per day -- than it had promised in the April OPEC-plus agreement.

"Oil production is reacting in a big way to market forces and economic activity is beginning a gradual-but-fragile recovery," the agency said in its monthly report. "However, major uncertainties remain."

The International Energy Agency said it remains to be seen whether governments can ease the lockdown without sparking a resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would undermine global demand for energy. Another issue is compliance, and whether members of the OPEC-plus alliance will adhere to the planned cuts for the entire duration of the deal.

