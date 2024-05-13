Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2024: CVX, HES, XOM, KEP, GPRK

Energy stocks fell late Monday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) both decreasing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector Index rose 0.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index eased 0.1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 1.1% to $79.14 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.7% to $83.38 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.3% to $2.372 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, proxy adviser Institutional Shareholders Services recommended that Hess (HES) shareholders abstain from voting on Chevron's (CVX) proposed $53 billion acquisition, according to media reports. Chevron shares fell 0.9%, and Hess dropped 0.5%.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs asked Exxon Mobil (XOM) shareholders to vote against the election of Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods and independent director Joseph Hooley to the board on May 29, according to a regulatory filing. Exxon shares eased 0.1%.

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is in discussions with the UK government to build a new nuclear power station off the coast of Wales, the Financial Times reported Sunday. Kepco shares fell 4.6%.

GeoPark (GPRK) shares rose 1.6% after the company agreed to buy a non-operated working interest in four adjacent unconventional blocks in the Vaca Muerta shale formation in Argentina.

