Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2022: CVX, E, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were rallying premarket Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently climbing past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) were also up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $2.68 at $108.81 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.53 to $109.98 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.12 higher at $7.86 per 1 million BTU.

Chevron (CVX) said its Chevron New Ventures unit is exploring lower carbon business opportunities with PT Pertamina in Indonesia. Chevron shares were recently up more than 1%.

Eni (E) will likely pay Russian gas producer Gazprom this month even if the payment is to be made in rubles, rather than euros, Bloomberg reported, citing unidentified sources. Eni shares were marginally higher recently.

