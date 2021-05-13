Energy
VTNR

Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2021: VTNR,CRC,NFE

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $2.56 to $63.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.47 to $66.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.53% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was ahead 1.8%.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) climbed 8.7% after the oil recycling and refinery company shares reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.01 per share while revenue increased 60.4% year over year to $58.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.03 per share net loss on $48.7 million in revenue.

California Resources (CRC) rose 5.2% after Thursday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $1.22 per share, reversing a $0.16 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. The energy company also authorized a $150 million stock buyback program.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was 3.3% higher after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the natural gas utility with an overweight stock rating and a $55 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VTNR CRC NFE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular