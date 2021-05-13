Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2021: VTNR,CRC,NFE

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.0%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was slipping $2.56 to $63.52 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining $2.47 to $66.85 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were unchanged at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 3.5% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was sliding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.53% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index still was ahead 1.8%.

In company news, Vertex Energy (VTNR) climbed 8.7% after the oil recycling and refinery company shares reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.01 per share while revenue increased 60.4% year over year to $58.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.03 per share net loss on $48.7 million in revenue.

California Resources (CRC) rose 5.2% after Thursday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $1.22 per share, reversing a $0.16 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. The energy company also authorized a $150 million stock buyback program.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was 3.3% higher after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the natural gas utility with an overweight stock rating and a $55 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.