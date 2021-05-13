Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2021: TGP, MCF, TNK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were trading lower premarket Thursday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) recently declining by 0.72%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was shedding more than 2% in value and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was slipping past 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $1.46 at $64.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.48 to $67.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.02 lower at $2.95 per 1 million BTU.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) was up more than 1% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.61 per common unit, up from $0.58 per unit a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted earnings of $0.59 per unit.

Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) was advancing by more than 2% after saying it narrowed its Q1 net loss to $0.02 per share from a prior-year loss of $0.80 per share. The consensus estimate for the quarter was for a $0.09 gain.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) was slightly declining as it swung to a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.65 per share from a gain of $3.27 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for a loss of $0.76 per share.

