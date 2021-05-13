Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2021: OGE,VTNR,CRC,NFE

Energy stocks extended their Thursday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.4% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.2%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.3% decline although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was nearly 2.2% higher.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $2.26 lower at $63.82 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was sliding $2.44 lower to $66.88 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were little changed at $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, OGE Energy (OGE) was 2.5% higher after privately held CR Minerals announced a deal to use fly ash produced by the utility's River Valley coal-fired power plant in Oklahoma.

California Resources (CRC) rose 4.2% after Thursday reporting adjusted Q1 net income of $1.22 per share, reversing a $0.16 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. The energy company also authorized a $150 million stock buyback program.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) was posting a 4.3% advance after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the natural gas utility with an overweight stock rating and a $55 price target.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) climbed over 18% after the oil recycling and refinery company shares reported a surprise Q1 profit of $0.01 per share while revenue increased 60.4% year over year to $58.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.03 per share net loss on $48.7 million in revenue.

