Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2020: RNGR, STNG, OXY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were retreating premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was 0.35% lower recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.33% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.11 at $25.89 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.46 to $29.93 per barrel and natural gas futures were down $0.03 at $1.69 per 1 million British Thermal Unit.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) was over 3% lower after a regulatory filing showed CSL Capital Management, LP and Bayou Well Holdings Company, LLC withdrew their non-binding $6 per share buyout offer, given the current macroeconomic environment and the volatility in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Scorpio Tankers (STNG) was up more than 1% after saying Scorpio Services Holding Ltd., which is part of the Scorpio Group, has purchased 100,000 common shares of the company at an average price of $17.36 per share in the open market.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is soliciting voluntary resignation offers from employees due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and plunging oil prices, Reuters reported, citing internal documents. Occidental Petroleum was marginally higher in recent trading.

