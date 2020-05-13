Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2020: MGY,RNGR,CEI

Energy stocks continue to add their earlier declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 3.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 4.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was falling 55 cents to $25.23 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was slipping 80 cents to $29.18 per barrel. Natural gas futures were down 8 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was off 2.2% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 4.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 7% decline.

In company news, Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) fell 5.7% on Wednesday after SunTrust lowered its price target by $1 to $6 a share and also reiterated its hold rating for the energy producer's stock.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) was off 5.9% after a new regulatory filing showed CSL Capital Management and Bayou Well Holdings Company have withdrawn their $6-per-share buyout offer for the drill-rig operator, citing the current macroeconomic environment and the volatility in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Camber Energy (CEI) dropped 7% after Wednesday saying the NYSE American stock exchange has accepted its plan to return to compliance with rules requiring listed companies to maintain at least $4 million in shareholders equity if they have reported an operating or net loss during three of the past four years. The oil and natural gas company now has until August 24 to regain compliance, it said.

