Energy Sector Update for 05/13/2020: ENB,ENB.TO,MGY,RNGR,CEI

Energy stocks continued to add their prior declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 4.3% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 5%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 49 cents lower at $25.29 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined 77 cents to $29.97 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 8 cents to $1.64 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday after the Houston Chronicle reported the pipeline company is asking eligible employees to take voluntary retirements and seeking pay cuts from other workers as part of broader efforts to trim its operating costs by another $300 million. Employees also are being asked to take leaves of absence or to work part-time, the newspaper said, without saying how it found out about the plans.

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) was off slightly more than 5% after a new regulatory filing showed CSL Capital Management and Bayou Well Holdings Company have withdrawn their $6-per-share buyout offer for the drill-rig operator, citing the current macroeconomic environment and the volatility in the upstream oil and gas sector.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) fell 5.5% on Wednesday after SunTrust lowered its price target by $1 to $6 a share and also reiterated its hold rating for the energy producer's stock.

Camber Energy (CEI) dropped over 8% after Wednesday saying the NYSE American stock exchange has accepted its plan to return to compliance with rules requiring listed companies to maintain at least $4 million in shareholders equity if they have reported an operating or net loss during three of the past four years. The oil and natural gas company now has until August 24 to regain compliance, it said.

