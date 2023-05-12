Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2023: SHEL, VTLE, CPG

Energy stocks were eased Friday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) dropping 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.6% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.1% to $70.10 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1% to $74.23 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.8% to $2.294 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, a lawsuit accusing Shell's (SHEL) board of failing to manage climate change risks has been dismissed by a UK judge, Bloomberg News reported. Shell shares were down 0.1%.

Vital Energy (VTLE) signed a definitive agreement to buy Forge Energy II Delaware's assets in the Delaware Basin for $540 million in cash. Vital shares were down almost 2%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) reported Friday adjusted EPS from operations of $0.40, down from $0.41 a year earlier but above the S&P Capital IQ analyst consensus estimate of $0.37. Crescent was down 1%.

