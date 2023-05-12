Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2023: KEP, SHEL, VTLE, CPG

Energy stocks were slipping late Friday, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index slightly lower and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) easing 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was edging up 0.1%

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.1% to $70.09 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was down 1.1% to $74.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 3.7% to $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Korea Electric Power (KEP) Chief Executive Cheong Seung-il said Friday he "would like to resign" from his role as he announced a financial restructuring plan to improve the company's finances, according to multiple media reports. Korea Electric shares were up 2%.

A lawsuit accusing Shell's (SHEL) board of failing to manage climate change risks has been dismissed by a UK judge, Bloomberg News reported. Shell shares were little changed.

Vital Energy (VTLE) signed a definitive agreement to buy Forge Energy II Delaware's assets in the Delaware Basin for $540 million in cash. Vital shares were down almost 2%.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) reported Friday adjusted EPS from operations of $0.40, down from $0.41 a year earlier but above the S&P Capital IQ analyst consensus estimate of $0.37. Crescent was down 1%.

