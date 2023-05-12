Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2023: CPG, EC, SRE, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was recently advancing by 0.59%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.14% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.63%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 1.1% at $71.67 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained 1% to $75.72 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.64% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was over 2% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted net earnings of 0.40 Canadian dollars ($0.30) per diluted share, down from CA$0.41 a year earlier but still exceeding the CA$0.37 estimate from two analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ecopetrol (EC) was slightly advancing after saying the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit has authorized a credit agreement for up to $400 million.

Sempra Energy (SRE) maintained a quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share, payable on July 15 to shareholders on record as of July 5. Sempra Energy was flat in recent premarket activity.

