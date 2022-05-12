Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2022: VET,VET.TO,ATCO,OXY,OEG

Energy stocks extended their Thursday declines this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index dropping 1.8% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) down 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was slipping 1.6% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was declining 1.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.42 higher at $106.13 per barrel, reversing a morning retreat, while Brent crude was climbing $0.07 to $107.58 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.10 to $7.74 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vermilion Energy (VET) dropped 5.6% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer on Wednesday reported Q1 net income of CA$1.75 per share, down from CA$3.15 per share profit during the year-ago period.

Atlas (ATCO) slid 3.7% after the electricity supplier reported Q1 results lagging analyst estimates for the three months ended March 31. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.39 per share, up from $0.25 during the first three months of 2021 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue rose 9.5% to $408.1 million but also came up short of the $415 million Street view.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was down 2.2% this afternoon, reversing course from a slim mid-morning advance that followed Susquehanna, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo all raising their respective price targets for the company's stock on Thursday, two days after the energy major reported improved Q1 results also exceeding analyst estimates. Susquehanna boosted its price target by $2 to $73, while JPMorgan increased its target by $4 to $70 and Wells Fargo now sees Occidental shares rising to $58 apiece over the next 12 months, up from $51 a share previously.

Orbital Energy Group (OEG) declined 1.6% on Thursday after the utility company said it was selling its natural gas business in the UK and Europe to carbon-capture firm nZero Group. Financial terms were not disclosed but Orbital said it will retain potential licensing and royalty rights to selected GasPT projects. nZero also will license Orbital's VE sampling technology for use in Europe and Asia through a separate agreement.

