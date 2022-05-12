Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2022: BP, CPG, TK, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by 0.35%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.15% higher, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 3%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $1.14 at $104.57 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.46 to $106.05 per barrel, and natural-gas futures were $0.29 lower at $7.35 per 1 million BTU.

BP (BP) said it has submitted bids for two offshore wind leases in the Netherlands that combined have 1.4 gigawatts of potential generating capacity. BP was down more than 1% recently.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) was inactive after it reported Q1 adjusted net earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.18 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41.

Teekay (TK) was unchanged after it reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.01 per share, swinging from per-share earnings of $0.11 a year earlier.

