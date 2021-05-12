Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2021: SD,CVI,DK,NGS

Energy stocks were trading higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 1.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.87 to $66.15 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing $0.81 to $69.36 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.01 higher at $2.96 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.9% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.3%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.2% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.3%.

In company news, SandRidge Energy (SD) climbed 6.8% after late Tuesday reporting an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.47 per share, reversing its non-GAAP net loss of $0.21 per share during the first three months of 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

CVR Energy (CVI) rose almost 11% after late Tuesday saying it will pay a $492 million special dividend on June 10, distributing a combination of cash and and the outstanding stock of Delek US Holdings (DK) it currently holds. Delek shares were 1.7% lower this afternoon, reversing an earlier gain.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) was higher after the gas compression equipment and services company Wednesday said it has closed a new $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Texas Capital Bank.

