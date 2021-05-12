Energy
DXPE

Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2021: DXPE,SD,CVI,DK,NGS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.2% in late regular-hours trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.80 higher at $66.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.63 to $69.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.01 to $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) was 4.4% lower, trimming a portion of its Wednesday decline after the pump and industrial equipment company announced a new stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $85 million or 1.5 million of its common shares, whichever occurs first, over the next 24 months.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) turned nearly 1% lower, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday after the gas compression equipment and services company said it has closed a new $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Texas Capital Bank.

Among gainers, SandRidge Energy (SD) climbed 9.9% after late Tuesday reporting an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.47 per share, reversing its non-GAAP net loss of $0.21 per share during the first three months of 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

CVR Energy (CVI) rose 8.2% after late Tuesday saying it will pay a $492 million special dividend on June 10, distributing a combination of cash and and the outstanding stock of Delek US Holdings (DK) it currently holds. Delek shares were 4.4% lower this afternoon, reversing an earlier gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DXPE SD CVI DK NGS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular