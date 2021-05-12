Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2021: DXPE,SD,CVI,DK,NGS

Energy stocks gave back a portion of their earlier gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.6% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 2.2% in late regular-hours trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was $0.80 higher at $66.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was adding $0.63 to $69.18 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.01 to $2.97 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, DXP Enterprises (DXPE) was 4.4% lower, trimming a portion of its Wednesday decline after the pump and industrial equipment company announced a new stock buyback program, authorizing the repurchase of up to $85 million or 1.5 million of its common shares, whichever occurs first, over the next 24 months.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) turned nearly 1% lower, giving back a small gain earlier Wednesday after the gas compression equipment and services company said it has closed a new $20 million senior secured revolving credit facility with Texas Capital Bank.

Among gainers, SandRidge Energy (SD) climbed 9.9% after late Tuesday reporting an adjusted Q1 profit of $0.47 per share, reversing its non-GAAP net loss of $0.21 per share during the first three months of 2020. Analyst estimates were not available.

CVR Energy (CVI) rose 8.2% after late Tuesday saying it will pay a $492 million special dividend on June 10, distributing a combination of cash and and the outstanding stock of Delek US Holdings (DK) it currently holds. Delek shares were 4.4% lower this afternoon, reversing an earlier gain.

