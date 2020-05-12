Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2020: SU, CHAP,GTE

Energy stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index climbing 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.1%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $1.71 to $25.85 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 59 cents to $30.22 per barrel. Natural gas futures were 7 cents lower at $1.76 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was dropping 0.1% while the United States Natural Gas fund was sliding 4.3%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was posting a 1% loss.

In company news, Suncor (SU) rose 1.7% after late Monday pricing a $450 million private placement of 2.80% senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2023 and $550 million of its 3.10% senior unsecured notes due in May 2025. Net proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

Chaparral Energy (CHAP) raced 26% higher after earlier Tuesday reporting better-than-expected Q1 net income and also saying it hired financial and legal advisers to assist with evaluating strategic alternatives. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.23 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) dropped 16% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported a Q1 net loss of $0.69 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ expecting a $0.04 per share net loss on a GAAP basis during the three months ended March 31.

