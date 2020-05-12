Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2020: PBR,SU,SU.TO,CHAP,GTE,GTE.TO

Energy stocks turned lower Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 0.6% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $1.64 higher at $25.78 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 37 cents to $30.00 per barrel. Natural gas futures fell 11 cents to $1.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Petrobras (PBR) was narrowly lower this afternoon, falling away from a nearly 4% gain earlier Tuesday following reports the Brazilian energy major was experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak at several of its production and exploration tankers in the Atlantic Ocean. All but three of Petrobras workers at the company's Xareu platforms off the coast of Brazil's Ceara state have tested positive for the virus and were being isolated at a hotel, Bloomberg said, citing an announcement on an oil-worker union website. The company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, the report said.

Chaparral Energy (CHAP) raced nearly 23% higher after earlier Tuesday reporting better-than-expected Q1 net income and also saying it hired financial and legal advisers to assist with evaluating strategic alternatives. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.23 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted net loss during the same quarter last year and beating the two-analyst mean looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.14 per share.

Suncor (SU) rose fractionally after late Monday pricing a $450 million private placement of 2.80% senior unsecured notes maturing in May 2023 and $550 million of its 3.10% senior unsecured notes due in May 2025. Net proceeds will be used to repay short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) dropped almost 16% after the Canadian oil and natural gas producer reported a Q1 net loss of $0.69 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the single-analyst estimate compiled by Capital IQ expecting a $0.04 per share net loss on a GAAP basis during the three months ended March 31.

