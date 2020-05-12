Energy Sector Update for 05/12/2020: CHAP, CRC, SUN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy firms were climbing premarket Tuesday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) up more than 1% in recent trading. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.3% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 4%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $1.25 at $25.39 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.65 to $30.28 per barrel and natural gas futures were 6 cents lower at $1.77 per 1 million BTU.

Chaparral Energy (CHAP) was up more than 39% after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q1 earnings that topped forecasts and said it has tapped advisers to enhance the value of the company.

California Resources (CRC) was plunging more than 34% after warning that it may not be able to stay in business if it is not able to restructure its balance sheet.

Sunoco LP (SUN) was nearly 3% lower as it swung to a loss of $1.78 per share in Q1 from earnings of $1.07 per share in the year-ago period. Analysts' estimates were not immediately available for comparison.

