Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2023: PLUG, FTI, EQNR, KLXE, TNK

Energy stocks were dropping late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 1.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.6%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 3.2% decline and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 1.3%.

OPEC in its Monthly Oil Market Report for May reiterated its 2023 demand forecast at 2.3 million barrels per day above 2022 levels, while the cartel's production fell by 191,000 barrels per day in April, ahead of more than 1 million barrels per day of voluntary supply cuts that took effect on May 1.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 2.4% to $70.84 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent crude was declining 2% to $74.89 per barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 78 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 5, as expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg and following an increase of 54 billion cubic feet in the previous week.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 0.4% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) shares were down 2.9% after Northland Capital cut its price target on the stock to $13 from $25.

TechnipFMC (FTI) said it has been awarded a contract for an engineering, procurement, construction and installation project by Equinor Energy do Brasil, a unit of Norwegian energy giant Equinor (EQNR). TechnipFMC shares were down 0.7%.

KLX Energy Services (KLXE) jumped 20% after the company reported Q1 earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $1.98 per share a year earlier. The company also boosted its 2023 revenue forecast.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) gained 12% after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.13 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.37.

