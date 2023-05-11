Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2023: KLXE, TNK, EURN, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping pre-bell Thursday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was declining past 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.8% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was inactive.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.6% at $71.42 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.5% to $75.26 per barrel and natural gas futures were 0.6% lower at $2.18 per 1 million BTU.

KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE) was rallying by more than 18% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $1.98 per share a year earlier. the company said revenue for 2023 is now projected to be $975 million to $1.04 billion, compared with prior guidance of $925 million to $975 million.

Teekay Tankers (TNK) was gaining over 9% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $5.13 per share, swinging from a loss of $0.41 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected normalized earnings of $4.37 per share.

Euronav (EURN) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.21 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.70.

