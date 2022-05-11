Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2022: TREC,INDO,TGA,TGL.TO

Energy stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 2.6% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) up 2.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 2.4% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1.5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $6.21 to $105.97 per barrel, while North Sea Brent crude was advancing $5.46 to $107.92 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.16 higher at $7.55 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Trecora Resources (TREC) jumped almost 27% after the petrochemicals company Wednesday agreed to a $247 million going-private transaction led by affiliates of Balmoral Funds, which will launch a tender offer to acquire all of Trecora's outstanding shares at $9.81 apiece, or about 30% above Tuesday's closing price.

Indonesia Energy (INDO) rose 2.9% after Wednesday saying it discovered oil in its Kruh 27 well on Sumatra, the first of two back-to-back wells being drilled this year at the company's Kruh Block. The new well is expected to begin production by the end of May, the company said.

TransGlobe Energy (TGA) increased 2.6% after the oil and natural gas producer reported Q1 net income of $0.66 per share, reversing its $0.15 per share net loss during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

