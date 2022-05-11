Energy
Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2022: CRGY, REI, EC, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was advancing by more than 1% recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was over 3% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up by $3.09 at $102.85 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $2.73 to $105.19 per barrel, and natural gas futures were $0.19 higher at $7.58 per 1 million BTU.

Crescent Energy (CRGY) was declining by over 3% after it posted a Q1 loss of $2.03 per diluted share. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $0.59.

Ring Energy (REI) was climbing past 2% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, up from $0.07 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.18.

Ecopetrol (EC) was slightly higher after it reported a Q1 net income attributable to shareholders of 6.573 trillion Colombian pesos ($1.61 billion), up from 3.086 trillion Colombian pesos a year earlier.

