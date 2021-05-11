Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2021: PXD,APO,NGS,MNTK

Energy stocks were lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 2.7%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising $0.05 to $64.97 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was unchanged at $68.32 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were steady at $2.94 per 1 million BTU.

Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was ahead 0.4% while the United States Natural Gas Fund was adding 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain although the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was sinking 1.4%.

In company news, Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) dropped 6.5% after the company announced plans for a secondary offering of 6 million common shares owned by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO) and privately held Quantum Energy Partners.

Montauk Renewables (MNTK) climbed 1.4% after the biogas recovery company announced its acquisition of privately held environmental technology and renewable energy company NR3. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) climbed 2.1% after the compression services company selected Micah Foster to be its new chief financial officer.

