Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2021: PLUG, WES

Energy stocks were slipping ahead of Tuesday's market open as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was down 2.39%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1.24% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) declined by 1.43%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil lost $0.93 at $63.24 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.08 to $66.87 per barrel and natural gas futures were 4 cents lower at $2.71 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Plug Power (PLUG) was down more than 8% after it projected more than $67 million in Q1 revenue, up more than 70% over year-ago levels but missing the the Street consensus for revenue of $75.9 million. It also said that there will be a delay in the filing of its Form 10-Q.

Western Midstream Partners (WES) was dropping by more than 5% after it reported Q1 EPS of $0.44, compared with a loss of $0.57 a year ago. The result missed the $0.55 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.