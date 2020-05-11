Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CTRA,CHK,TGP,TK,CLR

Energy stocks extended their Monday retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 1.7% in late trade.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled 60 cents lower at $24.14 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract declined $1.03 to $29.94 per barrel. Natural gas futures rose 2 cents to $1.84 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Contura Energy (CTRA) was more than 13% higher this afternoon after reporting a drop in Q1 revenue to $470.46 million from $609.11 million during the same quarter last year but still beating the two-analyst mean expecting $422.6 million in revenue for the coal supplier during the three months ended March 31.

Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) climbed 3.6% after the firm said it reached a new agreement with parent company Teekay Corp (TK) to eliminate all of its incentive distribution rights in exchange for 10.75 million newly issued Teekay LNG common equity units. Following the transaction, Teekay Corp now owns 36 million Teekay LNG common units or about 42% of the liquefied natural gas tanker company.

Continental Resources (CLR) declined over 6% after reporting an adjusted Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.58 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.04 per share net loss for the three months ended March 31.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) dropped almost 11% after the company reported a huge increase in its Q1 net loss to $852.97 per share compared with its $6.37 loss during the year-ago period and said it has hired financial and legal advisers to assist with reviewing strategic alternatives, including a possible private debt restructuring or a Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization. The company also said it could be in breach of its financial covenants before the end of the year, leading to a default under its revolving credit facility and other outstanding debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.