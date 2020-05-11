Energy
CLR

Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CLR, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were falling premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating by 0.72%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.19% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.04 at $25.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.11 to $30.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.87 per 1 million British Thermal Unit.

Continental Resources (CLR) was down more than 2% as it reported an adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share in Q1, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.04 per share.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was over 8% lower after it booked a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share compared with a $0.06 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called, on average, for an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CLR KOS XLE USO UNG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular