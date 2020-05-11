Energy Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CLR, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were falling premarket Monday, with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) retreating by 0.72%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.19% higher while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 2%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.04 at $25.09 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $0.11 to $30.75 per barrel and natural gas futures were 5 cents higher at $1.87 per 1 million British Thermal Unit.

Continental Resources (CLR) was down more than 2% as it reported an adjusted net loss of $0.08 per share in Q1, compared with adjusted EPS of $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected a loss of $0.04 per share.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) was over 8% lower after it booked a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.16 per share compared with a $0.06 loss per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called, on average, for an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.