Energy
BTE

Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2024: BTE, ENB, XOM, XLE, USO, UNG

May 10, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were up in Friday's premarket activity with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently advancing by 0.4%.

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 0.7%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 0.5% at $79.64 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil gained 0.4% to $84.20 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 0.2% at $2.306 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Baytex Energy (BTE) fell by over 3% after it reported a Q1 loss of 0.02 Canadian dollars ($0.02) per diluted share, swinging from earnings of CA$0.09 per share a year earlier.

Enbridge (ENB) was up nearly 2% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and distributable cash flow.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) Chief Executive Darren Woods may not have the vote of the California Public Employees' Retirement System for his reelection to the company board, the Financial Times reported. Exxon Mobil was 0.3% higher pre-bell.

