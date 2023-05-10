News & Insights

Energy
VVV

Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2023: VVV, ACDC, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

May 10, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing 0.6%. However, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $73.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.2% to $77.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.9% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Valvoline (VVV) was over 9% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) reported Q1 earnings of $0.40 per class A share. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83 per share. ProFrac Holding was retreating by more than 10%.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was declining by over 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.36 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VVV
ACDC
EGY
XLE
USO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.