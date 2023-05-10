Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2023: VVV, ACDC, EGY, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was climbing 0.6%. However, the United States Oil Fund (USO) was down 0.1% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down 2.7%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.2% at $73.54 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 0.2% to $77.30 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.9% lower at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

Valvoline (VVV) was over 9% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

ProFrac Holding (ACDC) reported Q1 earnings of $0.40 per class A share. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83 per share. ProFrac Holding was retreating by more than 10%.

Vaalco Energy (EGY) was declining by over 6% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, down from $0.36 a year earlier. One analyst polled by Capital IQ expected $0.17.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.