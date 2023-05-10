Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2023: CVX, VVV, MSFT

Energy stocks were lower Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index decreasing 0.9% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 1.5%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index slumped 2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index fell 0.1%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, held steady at 824.6 million barrels in the week ended May 5 following a decrease of 3.3 million barrels in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was declining 1.5% to $72.64 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was declining 1.2% to $76.50 per barrel.

Henry Hub natural gas futures were 3% lower at $2.20 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Chevron (CVX) will start a new phase at its oil operations in Venezuela next month to increase production and accelerate the company's plan to recover $3 billion in debt by the end of 2025, Reuters reported. Chevron shares were down 1.5%.

Microsoft (MSFT) has agreed to buy electricity from nuclear fusion company Helion Energy within about five years, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday.

Valvoline (VVV) was up over 12% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.23 per diluted share, up from $0.14 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.20.

