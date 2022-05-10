Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2022: VTNR, DO, OVV, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were gaining premarket Tuesday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently advancing by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.20% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 5%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $0.97 at $102.14 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.04 to $104.90 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.36 lower at $6.66 per 1 million BTU.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) was rallying past 23% after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.3 million, up from $5.2 million a year earlier.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.34 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.07 a quarter earlier. Diamond Offshore Drilling was recently up more than 5%.

Ovintiv (OVV) was retreating by over 5% as it reported a Q1 loss of $0.94 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $2.06.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.