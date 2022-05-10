Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2022: SWX,BATL,MGY,VTNR

Energy stocks returned to higher ground this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 0.4% advance, but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.8% in late trade.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled $3.33 lower at $99.76 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $3.31 to $102.63 per barrel, with prices pressured Tuesday by a stronger greenback and prolonged COVID-19 restrictions in China. Henry Hub natural gas futures rose $0.36 to $7.39 per 1 million BTU, reversing a morning decline.

In company news, Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) declined 1.2% on Tuesday after the natural gas utility company overnight reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.74 per share, down from $2.03 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the $2.16 per share analyst mean for the three months ended March 31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) declined 4.3% after overnight reporting Q1 net income of $0.90 per share, improving on a $0.37 per share profit during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

Battalion Oil (BATL) slid 7.4% after the energy producer late Monday reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share, reversing a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Among gainers, Vertex Energy (VTNR) was 1.5% higher this afternoon, retracing a small portion of an early 27% advance that followed it reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share loss on a GAAP basis during the three months ended March 31.

