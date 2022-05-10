Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2022: BATL, MGY, VTNR

Energy stocks have turned higher again this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) adding 0.6%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 1.1% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was dropping 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $2.37 to $100.72 per barrel while North Sea Brent crude also was sliding $2.47 to $103.47 per barrel, pressured by a stronger greenback and prolonged COVID-19 restrictions in China. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.21 higher at $7.24 per 1 million BTU, reversing a morning decline.

In company news, Battalion Oil (BATL) slid 7% after the energy producer late Monday reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.22 per share, reversing a $0.17 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) declined 2.0% after overnight reporting Q1 net income of $0.90 per share, improving on a $0.37 per share profit during the year-ago period but still lagging the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

Vertex Energy (VTNR) has turned 2.2% higher again this afternoon, retracing a small portion of an early 27% advance that followed it reporting a Q1 net loss of $0.08 per share, reversing a $0.01 per share profit during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.12 per share loss on a GAAP basis during the three months ended March 31.

