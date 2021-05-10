Energy
BCEI

Energy Sector Update for 05/10/2021: BCEI, XOG, KOS, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were rising premarket Monday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) gaining over 1% in value recently. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.79% higher and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was down more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up $0.47 at $65.37 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude gained $0.56 to $68.84 per barrel and natural gas futures were 3 cents lower at $2.93 per 1 million BTU.

Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) was advancing by more than 3% after the company and Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) said in a joint statement Monday that they have agreed to combine in a merger of equals transaction. The combined company, to be named Civitas Resources Inc., will have an aggregate enterprise value of approximately $2.6 billion.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) reported a Q1 adjusted loss of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $0.16 per share a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share. Kosmos Energy was over 1% lower in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BCEI XOG KOS XLE USO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular