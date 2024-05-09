News & Insights

Energy
CEG

Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2024: CEG, ALE, CWEN, XLE

May 09, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each rising 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.2%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was up 0.9%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.3% to $79.21 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 0.1% to $83.67 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 3, a smaller increase than the 87 billion gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:50 am ET and following an increase of 59 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 2.563 trillion cubic feet are 21% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 33.3% above their 5-year average.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 4.6% to $2.29 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Constellation Energy (CEG) reported Q1 adjusted operating earnings Thursday of $1.82 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29. Operating revenue for the quarter was $6.16 billion, compared with $7.57 billion a year earlier. Three analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $6.78 billion. Its shares were rising 1.7%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) reported a Q1 net loss Thursday of $0.02 per share, compared with breakeven earnings a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.19. Its shares jumped 5.9%.

Allete (ALE) reported Q1 earnings Thursday of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.02 a year earlier. Five analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.07. Allete shares were fractionally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CEG
ALE
CWEN
XLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.