News & Insights

Energy
BP

Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2024: BP, CEG, CWEN, ACDC

May 09, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Energy stocks were advancing late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index adding 1.2% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) each up 1.3%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index climbed 1.4%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index gained 1.3%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 0.7% to $79.51 a barrel, while global benchmark Brent was advancing 0.7% to $84.13 a barrel.

US natural gas stocks rose by 79 billion cubic feet in the week ended May 3, a smaller increase than the 87 billion gain expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg as of 7:50 am ET and following an increase of 59 billion cubic feet in the previous week. Stocks at 2.563 trillion cubic feet are 21% higher than in the comparable week a year ago and 33.3% above their five-year average.

Henry Hub natural gas futures jumped 5.5% to $2.31 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, BP's (BP) electric vehicle charging unit is eager to buy supercharging sites across the US from Tesla, Bloomberg reported Thursday. BP plans to spend $1 billion by 2030 -- $500 million in the next two to three years -- to install more than 3,000 charging points across the country, the report said. BP shares were rising 1.3%.

Constellation Energy (CEG) Chief Executive Joseph Dominguez said in the company's Q1earnings callThursday that the uprates at its nuclear plants will eventually "add up to 1,000 megawatts or perhaps more of clean, firm power to the grid." Constellation reported Q1 adjusted operating earnings Thursday of $1.82 per diluted share, up from $0.78 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.29. Its shares rose 3.5%.

Clearway Energy (CWEN) reported a Q1 net loss Thursday of $0.02 per share, compared with breakeven earnings a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.19. Its shares surged 6%.

ProFrac (ACDC) shares jumped more than 16% after the company posted its Q1 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Energy
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
CEG
CWEN
ACDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.