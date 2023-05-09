Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2023: VST, VLO, WHD, DO

Energy stocks were higher in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.5% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 0.9%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.9% gain and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was little changed.

The Energy Information Administration cut its forecast for Brent oil prices as the price of the oil benchmark falters on weakening global economic conditions. In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, the agency cut its expectations for Brent's average price this year to $79 per barrel from its prior forecast of $85.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.6% to $73.60 per barrel and the global benchmark Brent crude contract was up 0.4% to $77.34 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.2% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Vistra (VST) shares rose 5.2% after it reported Q1 net income from ongoing operations of $725 million, swinging from a net loss from ongoing operations of $172 million a year earlier.

Valero Energy (VLO) said it named R. Lane Riggs as chief executive, effective June 30. Shares rose 2%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) dropped 1.7%. The company posted a Q1 profit, surprising two analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting a loss.

Cactus (WHD) shares fell 0.3% even after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

