Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2023: VLO, WHD, DO

Energy stocks were rebounding in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.2%, erasing earlier losses, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) climbing 0.6%

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.5% gain, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was falling 0.3%.

The Energy Information Administration cut its forecast for Brent oil prices as the price of the oil benchmark falters on weakening global economic conditions. In its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook, the agency cut its expectations for Brent's average price this year to $79 per barre from its prior forecast of $85.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.4% to $73.43 per barrel, erasing earlier losses. The global benchmark Brent crude contract also rebounded. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $2.27 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Valero Energy (VLO) said it named R. Lane Riggs as chief executive, effective June 30. Shares rose 1.1%.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) gained 0.5%. The company posted a Q1 profit, surprising two analysts polled by Capital IQ expecting a loss.

Cactus (WHD) shares fell 0.6% even after the company reported Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

