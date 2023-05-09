Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2023: DO, LEU, TALO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping in early trade Tuesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) recently down 0.59%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 0.45% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up more than 1%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 1.13% at $72.33 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost 1.1% to $76.13 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1.3% higher at $2.26 per 1 million BTU.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) was advancing by more than 7% after it posted Q1 earnings of $0.07 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.34 per share a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.27 per share.

Centrus Energy (LEU) was gaining over 6% in value after it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $0.47 per share, compared with a loss of $0.03 a year earlier. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.43.

Talos Energy (TALO) was declining by more than 8% after it reported a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.01 per diluted share, swinging from earnings of $0.77 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share.

