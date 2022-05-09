Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2022: KOS, INSW, DINO

Energy stocks were sharply lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 6.2% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 7.4%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 9.2% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 1.0%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was sinking $6.95 to $102.82 per barrel while global benchmark Brent crude also was sliding $6.64 to $105.75 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were $0.73 lower at $7.31 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Kosmos Energy (KOS) dropped almost 16% after the oil and natural gas company cut its FY22 production forecast by roughly 5.8% at its midpoint, now expecting to average between 63,000 to 67,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day compared with its prior guidance range of 67,000 to 71,000 barrels per day.

International Seaways (INSW) declined 9.7% after the tanker company Monday said it has adopted a limited-duration shareholders rights plan intended to thwart a hostile takeover bid. The so-called "poison-pill" provisions would be triggered it an individual or a group acquires at least 17.5% of the company's outstanding shares without prior approval of the board.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was slipping 1%, reversing an early 8.7% gain to its highest share price since September 2019, after the petroleum refinery and marketing company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income Monday of $0.99 per share, reversing its $0.53 per share adjusted loss during the same quarter last year and crushing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a non-GAAP profit of $0.14 per share. Sales grew 113% year-over-year to $7.46 billion, also exceeding the $4.81 billion Street view.

