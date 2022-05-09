Energy
KOS

Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2022: KOS, DUK, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.85 at $106.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.68 to $109.71 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $7.80 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) reported break-even earnings for Q1, compared with a net loss of $0.22 per diluted share a year earlier. Kosmos Energy was recently down more than 3%.

Duke Energy (DUK) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.33. Duke Energy was slightly lower recently.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was unchanged after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.45 per diluted unit, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KOS DUK HEP XLE USO

Latest Energy Videos

Capturing Coal's Carbon Legacy

Apr 25, 2022

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Energy

Explore

Most Popular