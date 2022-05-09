Energy Sector Update for 05/09/2022: KOS, DUK, HEP, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were slipping premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was recently declining by more than 1%. The United States Oil Fund (USO) was down more than 1%, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was over 3% lower.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down by $2.85 at $106.92 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $2.68 to $109.71 per barrel and natural gas futures were $0.24 lower at $7.80 per 1 million BTU.

Kosmos Energy (KOS) reported break-even earnings for Q1, compared with a net loss of $0.22 per diluted share a year earlier. Kosmos Energy was recently down more than 3%.

Duke Energy (DUK) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share, up from $1.26 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $1.33. Duke Energy was slightly lower recently.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was unchanged after it reported Q1 net earnings of $0.45 per diluted unit, down from $0.61 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.39.

