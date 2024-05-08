News & Insights

Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2024: VST, PAM, CEPU, ARIS, NFE

May 08, 2024

Energy stocks eased late Wednesday afternoon with the NYSE Energy Sector Index little changed, paring earlier losses, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index dropped 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index rose 0.3%.

US crude oil stocks, including those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fell 400,000 barrels in the week ended May 3 following an increase of 7.9 million in the previous week. Excluding inventories in the SPR, commercial crude oil stocks fell 1.4 million after a gain of 7.3 million in the previous week.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose 0.9% to $79.11 a barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract advanced 0.6% to $83.69 a barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures dropped 1% to $2.185 per 1 million BTU.

In corporate news, Vistra (VST) shares jumped 10% after Q1 operating revenue topped expectations by analysts.

Pampa Energia (PAM) and Central Puerto (CEPU) are leading efforts to renegotiate the terms of a debt settlement offered by the Argentine government, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. Pampa shares gained 0.1% and Central Puerto eased 0.1%.

Aris Water Solutions (ARIS) shares surged 8.9%, a day after the company posted Q1 adjusted net income and revenue that topped estimates by analysts.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings Wednesday of $0.67 per diluted share, down from $0.90 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.64. The stock added 1.1%

