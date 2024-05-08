Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2024: SUN, SHEL, DINO, XLE, USO, UNG

Energy stocks were leaning lower premarket Wednesday with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) down 0.5% recently

The United States Oil Fund (USO) was 1% lower and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was up 1.1%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down 0.7% at $77.84 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Global benchmark North Sea Brent crude oil lost 0.7% to $82.56 per barrel. Natural gas futures were up 1.5% at $2.240 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

Sunoco (SUN) was up nearly 2% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

Shell's (SHEL) subsidiary, Shell Singapore, has reached an agreement to sell its Energy and Chemicals Park in Singapore to a joint venture company between Glencore Asian Holdings and Chandra Asri Capital, the oil company announced. Shell was down 0.8% pre-bell.

HF Sinclair (DINO) was up over 3% after saying its board approved a $1 billion share buyback plan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.