Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2023: NEP, AMLI, NOG

Energy stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) up 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 0.3% increase and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was rising 0.4%.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.8% to $73.35 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.4% to $77.14 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.1% higher at $2.22 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) shares were rising past 14% after saying it plans to sell its natural gas pipeline assets and focus entirely on growing its renewable energy portfolio.

American Lithium (AMLI) said it will start drilling lithium targets near its Falchani deposit in Quelcaya after having received the first of three permits from Peruvian authorities. Shares rose nearly 2%.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was up nearly 2% after saying it plans to sell $450 million of new senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.

