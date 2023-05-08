Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2023: ENB, AES, ENR

Energy stocks were up premarket Monday as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 1.5% and the United States Oil Fund (USO) was rising 2.5%. The United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) surged 4.4%.

Front-month US West Texas Intermediate crude oil was up 2.8% to $73.38 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark North Sea Brent crude advanced 2.4% to $77.13. Natural gas futures were up 2.9% to $2.20 per 1 million British Thermal Units.

In company news, Enbridge (ENB) advanced 1%, after saying its board named Chief Accounting Officer Patrick Murray to succeed Vern Yu as chief financial officer, starting July 1.

AES (AES) said Monday it expects adjusted per-share earnings to grow between 6% and 8% annually through 2027, from its reaffirmed 2023 outlook of $1.65 to $1.75. The company shares were up 0.6%

Energizer Holdings (ENR) was up 1.4%, after reporting higher fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings.

