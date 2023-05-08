Energy Sector Update for 05/08/2023: BTE, NEP, AMLI, NOG

Energy stocks were mixed late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index up 0.4% and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) 0.1% higher.

The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index fell 0.3%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities index was dropping 0.4%.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was rising 2.4% to $73.08 per barrel while the global benchmark Brent crude contract was advancing 2.2% to $76.93 per barrel. Henry Hub natural gas futures were 4.7% higher at $2.24 per 1 million BTU.

In company news, Baytex Energy (BTE) shares dropped 2.5% after the company provided an update on the impact of the wildfires in Alberta to its operations.

NextEra Energy Partners' (NEP) shares jumped 14% after the company said it plans to sell its natural gas pipeline assets and focus entirely on bolstering its renewable energy portfolio.

American Lithium (AMLI) said it will start drilling lithium targets near its Falchani deposit in Quelcaya after having received the first of three permits from Peruvian authorities. Shares rose 0.5%.

Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) was up 0.5% after the company said it plans to sell $450 million of new senior notes due 2031 in a private placement.

